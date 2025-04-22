Open Menu

Measles Claims Life Of One More Child In Husri

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 11:43 PM

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

The measles virus has reportedly claimed the life of a fourth child in around a week's time in village Qadir Bux Solangi in Husri here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The measles virus has reportedly claimed the life of a fourth child in around a week's time in village Qadir Bux Solangi in Husri here on Tuesday.

Pyar Ali told the media that his 4 years old Fiza died after suffering from the illness for over a week.

He claimed that some other children in the village were also apparently suffering from the same virus because they all had the same symptoms.

According to him, 4 years old Firdous, 6 years old Nabeela and 10 years old Shahzeb had died over the week after suffering from measles.

Recent Stories

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

4 minutes ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

4 minutes ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

4 minutes ago
 Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fe ..

Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears

46 seconds ago
 Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade o ..

Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..

4 minutes ago
 All out efforts being made to strengthen democrati ..

All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State fo ..

5 minutes ago
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street cri ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street crime suspect

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan feli ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Zimbabwe's 45th Indepe ..

5 minutes ago
 Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

5 minutes ago
 ITMC China and UNI International discuss potential ..

ITMC China and UNI International discuss potential collaboration with AJK Govt

48 seconds ago
 Govt achieve economic stability through consistent ..

Govt achieve economic stability through consistent policies: Hanif Abbasi

5 minutes ago
 M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be inclu ..

M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be included in PSDP for FY 2025-26: NA ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan