Measles Claims Life Of One More Child In Husri
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 11:43 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The measles virus has reportedly claimed the life of a fourth child in around a week's time in village Qadir Bux Solangi in Husri here on Tuesday.
Pyar Ali told the media that his 4 years old Fiza died after suffering from the illness for over a week.
He claimed that some other children in the village were also apparently suffering from the same virus because they all had the same symptoms.
According to him, 4 years old Firdous, 6 years old Nabeela and 10 years old Shahzeb had died over the week after suffering from measles.
