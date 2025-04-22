Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

The measles virus has reportedly claimed the life of a fourth child in around a week's time in village Qadir Bux Solangi in Husri here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The measles virus has reportedly claimed the life of a fourth child in around a week's time in village Qadir Bux Solangi in Husri here on Tuesday.

Pyar Ali told the media that his 4 years old Fiza died after suffering from the illness for over a week.

He claimed that some other children in the village were also apparently suffering from the same virus because they all had the same symptoms.

According to him, 4 years old Firdous, 6 years old Nabeela and 10 years old Shahzeb had died over the week after suffering from measles.