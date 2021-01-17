Measles outbreak in Chaman leaves three children dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :A measles outbreak in Chaman has left three children of a family dead on Sunday.

According to the levies sources, the measles outbreak was being reported in several villages of Tooba Achakzai in Chaman, a private news channel reported.

Acting on the situation, District Health Officer, Rafique Mengal has sent special teams to the infected areas to control the epidemic.

Measles was a highly contagious infectious disease caused by the measles virus.