Measles Outbreak In Chaman Leaves Three Children Dead
Sun 17th January 2021
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :A measles outbreak in Chaman has left three children of a family dead on Sunday.
According to the levies sources, the measles outbreak was being reported in several villages of Tooba Achakzai in Chaman, a private news channel reported.
Acting on the situation, District Health Officer, Rafique Mengal has sent special teams to the infected areas to control the epidemic.
Measles was a highly contagious infectious disease caused by the measles virus.