Measles outbreaks in Kohlu

(@FahadShabbir)

Several children were affected on Saturday by measles outbreaks in Balochistan's Kohlu district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Several children were affected on Saturday by measles outbreaks in Balochistan's Kohlu district.

Health department sources in the district say the condition of several children is said to be critical.

The children were being shifted to Dera Ghazi Khan for treatment, a resident of Kohlu said.