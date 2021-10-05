UrduPoint.com

Measles Prevention Awareness Rally Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Measles prevention awareness rally held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The health department Sukkur with collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) organized measles prevention awareness rally here on Tuesday. The rally was began from Minara road sloop and culminated at clock tower Sukkur jointly led by, district health officer, Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar, Imtiaz Mahar, Riaz Samo, Saleem Bhutti, Maqsood Ahmed and others.

The rally was participated by large number of health officials, education and social welfare department and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Addressing the rally DHO Sukkur and others said measles was alarming and dangerous disease and could harm the mental and physical health of new generation.

They said many others complicated diseases were occurred because of measles. They said campaign against measles will launched from October 27th to 1st November, in Sukkur district and children of the age of 9 months to 5 years to be vaccinated and parents should get their children vaccinated to prevent dangerous disease, he added.

They said each and every one of the society should play part to create awareness to prevent and eliminate measles from the society. They also said people should collaborate with health department to make anti measles campaign successful and result oriented.

Speakers said every one should put their sincere efforts and play part to prevent and rid out measles.

Related Topics

Education Civil Society Road Sukkur October November From

Recent Stories

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable ..

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable registered entities to list sh ..

17 minutes ago
 National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

44 minutes ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

28 minutes ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

29 minutes ago
 Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack V ..

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.