Measles prevention awareness rally held

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The health department Sukkur with collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) organized measles prevention awareness rally here on Tuesday. The rally was began from Minara road sloop and culminated at clock tower Sukkur jointly led by, district health officer, Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar, Imtiaz Mahar, Riaz Samo, Saleem Bhutti, Maqsood Ahmed and others.

The rally was participated by large number of health officials, education and social welfare department and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Addressing the rally DHO Sukkur and others said measles was alarming and dangerous disease and could harm the mental and physical health of new generation.

They said many others complicated diseases were occurred because of measles. They said campaign against measles will launched from October 27th to 1st November, in Sukkur district and children of the age of 9 months to 5 years to be vaccinated and parents should get their children vaccinated to prevent dangerous disease, he added.

They said each and every one of the society should play part to create awareness to prevent and eliminate measles from the society. They also said people should collaborate with health department to make anti measles campaign successful and result oriented.

Speakers said every one should put their sincere efforts and play part to prevent and rid out measles.