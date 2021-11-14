UrduPoint.com

Measles, Rubella Campaign In Full Swing In Kasur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 12:40 PM

Measles, rubella campaign in full swing in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal inaugurated a campaign against rubella and measles at District Headquarters Hospital here on Sunday.

Talking on the occasion, he said that national measles and rubella prevention campaign would continue from November 15 to 27, during which 1.46 million children aged 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated.

The DC said, for this purpose, 1,076 teams were formed and each team would consist of a skilled person, a team assistant and two social mobilizers who would set their own kit stations in schools and community centres to vaccinate children.

He further said that along with the measles and rubella campaign, 544,660 children under the age of five would also be vaccinated against polio.

CEO Health Authority Dr Pervez Iqbal, MS DHQ Hospital Dr Laiq Chaudhry, District Health Officer Dr Abdul Qadir, District Coordinator IRMNCH Dr Samra Khurram, Programme Director DHDC Dr Ch Imtiaz Ahmad Olakh, AMS DHQ Hospital Dr Fayyaz Ahmad and Health Department Officers were present in the meeting.

