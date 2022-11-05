UrduPoint.com

Measles, Rubella Campaign To Start From Nov 7-12

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Measles, Rubella campaign to start from Nov 7-12

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Daulat Jamali and Focal Person for Measles and Rubella Dr Allah Bux Rajpar Saturday said the vaccination campaign against Measles and Rubella is being launched from November 07 to 12 in all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad

They said that during the campaign children between the age from 6 months to five years, especially those houseless during rains and floods would be vaccinated to prevent Measles and Rubella. They said that all arrangements including training of vaccination teams, maintenance of cold chain of vaccines and other necessary arrangements were finalized.

According to announcement, more than 75,520 children would go under vaccination out of which 16,641 children would be vaccinated in tehsil Qazi Ahmed, 24,710 children in tehsil Daur, 13,272 children in tehsil Nawabshah while 21,076 children would be vaccinated in tehsil Sakrand.

They said that in order to make the campaign successful and to achieve the vaccination target a total of 210 Outreach teams, 210 Social Mobilizers, 210 Skill Persons and 51 Union Council Supervisors are posted.

They appealed to the general public to fully cooperate with vaccination teams of health department to make the campaign successful and prevent children from disastrous diseases. They appealed to the public to bring their children between the age of 6 months to five years for vaccination against Measles and Rubella.

