Measles Rubella Catch-up Campaign From Nov 15 In Larkana District

Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:52 PM

The measles rubella catch-up campaign will start in Larkana district from November 15, to 27, vaccinating children between 9 months to 15 years

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The measles rubella catch-up campaign will start in Larkana district from November 15, to 27, vaccinating children between 9 months to 15 years.

This was decided in a meeting in connection of measles rubella catch-up campaign held at Darbar Hall of the deputy commissioner office, on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio was presiding over the meeting. The meeting reviewed the measles and rubella catch-up campaign and formulated further strategies.

The deputy commissioner said in order to protect children from 9 months to 15 years from measles and rubella, like other parts of the country, the measles and rubella catch-up campaign would be launched in Larkana from November 15, to 27.

He asked the health authorities to make the campaign a success and use all available resources for the purpose. He said district administration would also provided administrative support into the matter.

He said the standard operating procedures, like sanitizer, mask and social distance, would be followed during the measles and rubella catch-up campaign.

He directed the officers of the health department to take stern action against the absent staffers.

He said the security of the health teams should be ensured.

The deputy commissioner also directed the officers of the health department to work as hard as possible to further improve the performance and to make this campaign a success.

He also directed officers of the education department to check the B-form or parents' identity cards of the students in the schools and vaccinate the children above 12 years of age.

During the meeting, the health department officials briefed the deputy commissioner through charts and maps.

The district health officer Larkana informed that in this campaign all children from 9 months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated against measles and rubella.

The rubella vaccine was being introduced for the first time and after this campaign it would become part of the EPI routine vaccine and then vaccinations against 12 diseases would be given to children.

He said just as measles and polio were dangerous, the rubella virus was also serious. Earlier, it was not vaccinated but now its vaccine had been added.

He further informed that more than 2,250 vaccinators would be the part of campaign and children would be vaccinated at fix centers, hospitals, dispensaries too.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, health officers, NGOs, officers of education department and officials of departments concerned.

