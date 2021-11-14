UrduPoint.com

Measles, Rubella Catch-up Campaign To Start On Nov 15

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 06:20 PM

Measles, rubella catch-up campaign to start on Nov 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The 13-day measles and rubella catch-up campaign will begin on Nov 15 in the district, according to official sources.

The campaign is being launched in collaboration with Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and UNICEF.

At least 3.

3 million children from nine months to 15 years will be vaccinated during the campaign, which will continue till Nov 27.

According to the Health Department sources, 2,500 vaccinators will perform duty for administering vaccination in the district. The campaign will be monitored by UNICEF, WHO representatives, and health department officers.

Provincial Urban Health consultant Punjab of UNICEF Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Shad has appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated at any cost.

Related Topics

Punjab From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External Affairs of India

11 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitu ..

National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitude earthquake in southern Iran

11 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes Interna ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes International Forum on Diplomatic Tra ..

26 minutes ago
 Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing i ..

Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing international cooperation, dial ..

41 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai

56 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed issues Decision on Board of D ..

Mansour bin Mohammed issues Decision on Board of Directors of Dubai Club for Peo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.