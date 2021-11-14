Measles, rubella catch-up campaign to start on Nov 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The 13-day measles and rubella catch-up campaign will begin on Nov 15 in the district, according to official sources.

The campaign is being launched in collaboration with Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and UNICEF.

At least 3.

3 million children from nine months to 15 years will be vaccinated during the campaign, which will continue till Nov 27.

According to the Health Department sources, 2,500 vaccinators will perform duty for administering vaccination in the district. The campaign will be monitored by UNICEF, WHO representatives, and health department officers.

Provincial Urban Health consultant Punjab of UNICEF Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Shad has appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated at any cost.