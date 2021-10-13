A high level Measles Rubella Mission comprising of representatives from partner organizations on Wednesday continued its talks with health professionals and officials of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A high level Measles Rubella Mission comprising of representatives from partner organizations on Wednesday continued its talks with health professionals and officials of Pakistan.

As Pakistan plans for the world's biggest Measles Rubella (MR) Campaign in November, 2021, a high level Partners Mission brings global wisdom on MR campaign preparation and implementation to Pakistan during its visit from October 11 to 15.

The Primary objective of the mission was to interact with the Federal and provincial level Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) chapters, national and provincial Polio EOCs, UNICEF and WHO Offices and all other key stakeholders to gauge the preparedness level and assist them with high level advocacy for Measles Rubella Catch-up Campaign with senior political and administrative leadership.

The agenda also included reinforcing EPI and Polio synergies at all levels, review country preparation for MR campaign and introduction and guide way forward especially with regard to readiness assessment, involvement of education departments, private sectors, civil society organizations, adequate human resources, especially female vaccinators and reaching out to those children never vaccinated before.

The Mission had a meeting today chaired by Rana Muhammad Safdar, DG Health Ministry of National Health Services participated by Dr. Muhammad Akram Shah, NPM EPI, Dr. Shahzad Baig NEOC Coordinator and other core team members from EPI, PEI and partner organizations.

The mission members included Senior Technical Adviser WHO HQ, Director High impact countries-Gavi, Head of Vaccine Implementation team-Gavi, Senior Health Advisor and Head, Accelerated Immunization Initiatives, UNICEF HQ, and members from CDC Pakistan.

The mission will be in the field from tomorrow to observe ground level situation in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar. The final briefing to the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan will take place on October 15 to conduct a quality campaign in November 2021.