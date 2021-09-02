Measles, Rubella preventive vaccination drive from Nov 15 to Nov 25 in KP: Health Deptt

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would launch a special anti-vaccination campaign against measles and Rubella viral infections from November 15 to November 25 across the province.

During the campaign anti-measles and Rubella vaccines would be administered to children from the age of 9 months to 15 years to protect them from the two viral diseases, said an official of the Health department.

Explaining Rubella infection, he said that it was a contagious disease caused by a virus known as Rubella.

It could cause a miscarriage or serious birth defects in a developing baby if a woman was infected while she was pregnant.

Most people who get rubella usually have a mild illness, with symptoms that could include a low-grade fever, sore throat, and a rash that started on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

The best protection against Rubella was the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, he said and urged masses to get their children vaccinated against the infections from any nearby Basic Health Unit of the Hospital.