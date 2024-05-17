Measles Rubella Vaccination Campaign Launched In Matiari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC), Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh and District Health Officer (DHO) Pir Ghulam Hussain inaugurated a 6-day Measles Rubella Outbreak Response (OBR) vaccination campaign, which will continue from May 20 to 25, aims to vaccinate children from 6 months to 5 years old
Following the inauguration ceremony, an awareness walk was also held from taluka hospital to press club Matiari, where medical professionals and people from all walks of life participated, emphasizing the need for full cooperation with health department teams to save the children from disease.
The DC said the campaign was crucial in controlling and eliminating measles outbreaks.
He urged the public to come forward and support the campaign to ensure the health and well-being of children in the district.
DHO Pir Ghulam Hussain informed that all arrangements was in place to achieve the target of vaccinating 62,033 children.
To meet this goal, 108 teams have been formed, comprising 28 vaccinators, 76 Lady Health Workers (LHWs), 6 Lady Health Supervisors (LHS), 11 Medical Officers, 20 First Level Supervisors and 4 Second Level Supervisors.
The DHO further stated that training for all team members had been completed and all necessary logistics and vaccines were received at the district level.
