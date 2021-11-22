Measles, rubella vaccination drive underway in Bahawalpur successfully

The Measles and rubella are two very dangerous and diseases which could cause death or physical disability among children

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Measles and rubella are two very dangerous and diseases which could cause death or physical disability among children.

On the direction of the Punjab government, a national vaccination campaign against these deadly diseases has been started on November 15 and will continue till November 27 across the country.

During this campaign, all children between the ages of 9 months and 15 years will be vaccinated. The vaccine used during the campaign was approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the government of Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makool said that the vaccine was very important for the health and safety of our children and future generations.

He said that on the sixth day of the ongoing national vaccination campaign, the target was set to vaccinate 129,984 children across the district against measles and rubella but the teams exceeded the target.

As many as 140,744 children were vaccinated thus the overall target of performance was 108 per cent. He appealed to the parents and teachers to fulfill their national responsibility and play their role in making this campaign more success.