Measles Under Control In Punjab: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khwaja Imran Nazir said on Monday that the measles situation in the province was under control, with a significantly lower number of confirmed cases and fatalities compared to other provinces.

Speaking to a private news channel, he stated that while measles cases in Punjab were fewer than in other provinces, the vaccination campaign was intensified to protect children from infectious diseases.

Khwaja Imran said out of over 10,000 suspected cases reported, 2,700 were confirmed, representing a 25% ratio,

whereas only 28 deaths were confirmed with the disease, as per the National Institute of Health.

The minister emphasized that every child's life was precious and that the government was taking measures to ensure their safety.

He clarified that a 2-3% death ratio was natural in every disease, and the measles ratio was even lower.

The Punjab government is utilizing digital monitoring and clustering to combat the disease, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz focusing her attention on the issue.

The minister said clustering analysis had identified Bahawalpur, Jhang, and Chaniot as the most affected areas, while the rest of the districts had routine patients.

