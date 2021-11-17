Measles vaccination drive inaugurated at BVH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Measles and Rubella Vaccination Campaign was inaugurated here at the Emergency Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Wednesday.

Commissioner Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education South Punjab Nadir Chatha, Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Usman Ali Khan inaugurated the campaign.

The children having ages 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated against measles and rubella during the campaign. All the children up to the age of five years would also be administered anti-polio drops.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof. Dr. Niaz Maqsood, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Younis Warraich, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, XEN Building Muhammad Farooq, Director Emergency Dr Amir Bukhari and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

The commissioner said the vaccination campaign against measles and rubella should be conducted with the aim of reaching 100 per cent target.

During this time, children between the ages of 9 months and 15 years should be vaccinated against measles and rubella to protect them from the fatal disease.

Later, the commissioner, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education South Punjab Nadir Chatha, Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Usman Ali Khan and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia inspected various departments of the Emergency Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. The XEN Building gave a briefing on the expansion of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Emergency Department and expansion of medical facilities. It was informed that Rs 74 million development funds have been used for this project.

Under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program, it was informed that renovation and improvement works of Old CCU would be carried out during the year 2021-22 Similarly, renovation and improvement of angiography block in Old CCU and construction of exterior wall and sidewalk in front of BVH and construction of toilet block in BVH Emergency Department will be done.