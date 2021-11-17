UrduPoint.com

Measles Vaccination Drive Inaugurated At BVH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:55 PM

Measles vaccination drive inaugurated at BVH

The Measles and Rubella Vaccination Campaign was inaugurated here at the Emergency Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Measles and Rubella Vaccination Campaign was inaugurated here at the Emergency Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Wednesday.

Commissioner Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education South Punjab Nadir Chatha, Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Usman Ali Khan inaugurated the campaign.

The children having ages 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated against measles and rubella during the campaign. All the children up to the age of five years would also be administered anti-polio drops.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof. Dr. Niaz Maqsood, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Younis Warraich, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, XEN Building Muhammad Farooq, Director Emergency Dr Amir Bukhari and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

The commissioner said the vaccination campaign against measles and rubella should be conducted with the aim of reaching 100 per cent target.

During this time, children between the ages of 9 months and 15 years should be vaccinated against measles and rubella to protect them from the fatal disease.

Later, the commissioner, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education South Punjab Nadir Chatha, Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Usman Ali Khan and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia inspected various departments of the Emergency Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. The XEN Building gave a briefing on the expansion of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Emergency Department and expansion of medical facilities. It was informed that Rs 74 million development funds have been used for this project.

Under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program, it was informed that renovation and improvement works of Old CCU would be carried out during the year 2021-22 Similarly, renovation and improvement of angiography block in Old CCU and construction of exterior wall and sidewalk in front of BVH and construction of toilet block in BVH Emergency Department will be done.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Victoria All From Million

Recent Stories

IAEA denies its cameras had role in Iran nuclear s ..

IAEA denies its cameras had role in Iran nuclear site attack

25 seconds ago
 Americans Express Lowest Support for Gun Control L ..

Americans Express Lowest Support for Gun Control Laws Since 2014 - Poll

29 seconds ago
 Democrats in Multi-Million Dollar Effort to Sway V ..

Democrats in Multi-Million Dollar Effort to Sway Voters of Color in Midterm Race ..

30 seconds ago
 Moscow, Washington Achieve Results in Cybersecurit ..

Moscow, Washington Achieve Results in Cybersecurity Dialogue - Russian Foreign M ..

32 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Injured Tsitsipas pulls out of ATP Finals

Injured Tsitsipas pulls out of ATP Finals

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.