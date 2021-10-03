Measles vaccination drive to start from Nov 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The measles rubella campaign will start in the district from November 15, 2021.

This drive will continue up to November 27 during which 3.3 million children between the ages of 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated against measles rubella.

This was informed during a review meeting heldon Sunday with Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad in the chair. Representatives of UNICEF, WHO, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed informed that rubella vaccine was being introduced for the first time and after this campaign it will become part of the EPI routine vaccine and then vaccinations against 12 diseases will be given to the children.

He said that just as measles and polio were dangerous, the rubella virus was also serious. Earlier it was not vaccinated but now its vaccine had been added. He informed that 2500 vaccinators would perform duty during the campaign and children would be vaccinated at fix center, hospital, dispensaries too.

Deputy, Commissioner asked the health authorities to make the campaign successful and all resources should be utilized for this purpose. He said that district administration would also provide support for the success of this drive.