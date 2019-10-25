UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Measures Afoot For Development Of Agriculture, Livestock Of Merged Districts:Provincial For Agriculture And Livestock Minister Muhibullah Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Measures afoot for development of agriculture, livestock of merged districts:Provincial for Agriculture and Livestock minister Muhibullah Khan

Provincial for Agriculture and Livestock minister Muhibullah Khan said Friday the government was taking tangible steps to improve agriculture and livestock of merged districts and utilizing billions of rupees in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial for Agriculture and Livestock minister Muhibullah Khan said Friday the government was taking tangible steps to improve agriculture and livestock of merged districts and utilizing billions of rupees in this regard.

He expressed these views during his a day-long visit to Bajaur in a meeting with a delegation of elders.

He said there were vast avenues of development in agriculture and livestock sector to enhance its production and economically strengthen farmers, adding such measures would also help improve income of the province.

Accompanied by secretary agriculture and livestock Muhammad Israr Khan and other senior officials of the department, the agriculture and livestock minister inaugurated milk testing laboratory apart from carrying out inspection of a model diary farm and olive oil extracting machinery.

The minister expressed satisfaction over performance of the local agriculture department. The minister was briefed about olive oil extraction process and informed that there were many several opportunities for enhancing olive production.

Related Topics

Agriculture Oil Visit From Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

17 minutes ago

Azadi March hullaballoo of JUIF bound to fail:Mini ..

6 minutes ago

International Military Sports Council (CISM) presi ..

6 minutes ago

NHA to achieve revenue target of Rs 100 billion du ..

6 minutes ago

PEC to distribute certificates among student on Oc ..

6 minutes ago

Deals With Third Countries Unattended While EU Bus ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.