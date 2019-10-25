Measures afoot for development of agriculture, livestock of merged districts:Provincial for Agriculture and Livestock minister Muhibullah Khan

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial for Agriculture and Livestock minister Muhibullah Khan said Friday the government was taking tangible steps to improve agriculture and livestock of merged districts and utilizing billions of rupees in this regard.

He expressed these views during his a day-long visit to Bajaur in a meeting with a delegation of elders.

He said there were vast avenues of development in agriculture and livestock sector to enhance its production and economically strengthen farmers, adding such measures would also help improve income of the province.

Accompanied by secretary agriculture and livestock Muhammad Israr Khan and other senior officials of the department, the agriculture and livestock minister inaugurated milk testing laboratory apart from carrying out inspection of a model diary farm and olive oil extracting machinery.

The minister expressed satisfaction over performance of the local agriculture department. The minister was briefed about olive oil extraction process and informed that there were many several opportunities for enhancing olive production.