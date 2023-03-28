UrduPoint.com

Measures Afoot For Provisions Better Reproductive Healthcare Services: Population Welfare Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :District Population Welfare Officer Dr. Muhammad Tariq has said the provincial government was taking effective measures to provide better reproductive healthcare services to citizens.

In this regard, briefing media persons here at his office, the population welfare officer said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reproductive Healthcare Rights Act 2020 was a positive step towards evolving a prosprous society and added that it would help a great deal in promoting reproductive healthcare and reproductive health rights throughout the province.

He said solid measures should be taken to ensure implementation of the relevant act so that people could get the best medical facilities and reproductive healthcare rights.

Under the act, he said provision of public reproductive health services by any government or non-governmental organizations would be subject to the prior permission of the Department of Population Welfare which strives to deliver quality reproductive health facilities to the people across the province at their doorsteps.

