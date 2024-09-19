Measures afoot for welfare of policemen: RPO Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Regional Police Officer(RPO) Jehanzab Nazir Khan has said that tangible measures are being taken for the welfare of policemen of the region.

“Measures are being taken for the policing matters as well as your welfare on urgent-basis,” the RPO observed while addressing a police darbar held at Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines which serves as an open house for police personnel to voice their concerns to the higher authorities

District Police Officer(DPO) Nasir Mehmood and other officers and personnel from all units attended the forum.

According to a police spokesman, during the darbar held in light of directives of Inspector General of Police(IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, officers and personnel of various ranks presented their individual and collective issues.

The RPO listened to police personnel’s issues and some of which were resolved on the spot, while for resolution of more complex issues, instructions were given to the DPO Dera to address them promptly.

The RPO Dera said Dera Ismail Khan was a crucial region as far as maintaining law and order was concerned, where the police were facing numerous challenges.

He also praised the bravery and services of the police and urged them to continue performing their duties with the same high spirit of honesty and hard-work and dedication.

He urged officers to value their profession and earn a place in the hearts of the public through their contributions.

He said that the police force was an organized entity, having no place for any act that breached the prescribed rules and regulations.

In this regard, he stressed the importance of adhering to the instructions regarding social media issued by the IGP.

At the conclusion of the darbar, attending officers and personnel raised slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Zindabad," expressing their commitment to continue their services with integrity and dedication.

