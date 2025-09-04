Measures afoot to address citizens’ problems

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking concrete steps to address citizens’ grievances at the earliest.

As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank, Malik Sajid Ali Khan, paid a visit to the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA), where he reviewed the process of issuing identity cards, office performance, and the problems faced by the people.

According to district administration, the AAC met with citizens present at the office and directly listened to their concerns.

The applicants shared various complaints and suggestions, including delays in card issuance, staff behavior, and technical difficulties.

Malik Sajid Ali Khan issued strict instructions to the NADRA staff to treat citizens with courtesy, resolve their issues promptly, and provide maximum cooperation to ensure that people do not face difficulties in obtaining their identity documents.

He added the provincial government was making numerous measures to improve public service delivery and make government offices more citizen-friendly.

In this regard, he added negligence would not be tolerated.

