Measures Afoot To Address Citizens’ Problems
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking concrete steps to address citizens’ grievances at the earliest.
As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank, Malik Sajid Ali Khan, paid a visit to the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA), where he reviewed the process of issuing identity cards, office performance, and the problems faced by the people.
According to district administration, the AAC met with citizens present at the office and directly listened to their concerns.
The applicants shared various complaints and suggestions, including delays in card issuance, staff behavior, and technical difficulties.
Malik Sajid Ali Khan issued strict instructions to the NADRA staff to treat citizens with courtesy, resolve their issues promptly, and provide maximum cooperation to ensure that people do not face difficulties in obtaining their identity documents.
He added the provincial government was making numerous measures to improve public service delivery and make government offices more citizen-friendly.
In this regard, he added negligence would not be tolerated.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reiterates commitment to boost cooperation with China in diverse areas6 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to address citizens’ problems6 minutes ago
-
CJCSC calls on Qatar's Deputy PM, Armed Forces Chief6 minutes ago
-
Dr. Umair Haroon highlights role of forensic science in media16 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur Interacts with Young Police Athletes16 minutes ago
-
AC Matiari visits MSS camp to review free medical facilities for flood-affectees36 minutes ago
-
SALU holds Two-Day training workshop for seminar librarians36 minutes ago
-
Child killed as gun goes off accidentally36 minutes ago
-
Greenstar delegation meets KP Health Advisor, announces solarization donation for Daggar Hospital36 minutes ago
-
Health Department providing maximum health facilities to flood victims: DHO36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders preparations for peaceful Eid Milanun Nabi celebrations36 minutes ago
-
Examinations showcase students’ performance; says VC UoA46 minutes ago