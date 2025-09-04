Open Menu

Measures Afoot To Address Citizens’ Problems

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Measures afoot to address citizens’ problems

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking concrete steps to address citizens’ grievances at the earliest.

As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank, Malik Sajid Ali Khan, paid a visit to the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA), where he reviewed the process of issuing identity cards, office performance, and the problems faced by the people.

According to district administration, the AAC met with citizens present at the office and directly listened to their concerns.

The applicants shared various complaints and suggestions, including delays in card issuance, staff behavior, and technical difficulties.

Malik Sajid Ali Khan issued strict instructions to the NADRA staff to treat citizens with courtesy, resolve their issues promptly, and provide maximum cooperation to ensure that people do not face difficulties in obtaining their identity documents.

He added the provincial government was making numerous measures to improve public service delivery and make government offices more citizen-friendly.

In this regard, he added negligence would not be tolerated.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

2 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

4 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

16 hours ago
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

16 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

16 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

16 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

16 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan