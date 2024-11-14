Measures afoot to ensure clean drinking water for citizens: SE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Superintending Engineer(SE) Public Health Department, Engineer Gul Ajab Khan has said that department is working tirelessly to provide clean drinking water and sanitation facilities to the residents of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Upper and Lower Waziristan.

Talking to media persons at his office, the SE said these welfare and development-oriented measures were being taken under the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

He added that converting electricity-powered water supply schemes to solar systems has resulted in savings worth millions of rupees for the department, while also ensuring uninterrupted water supply to the people.

He further explained that despite limited funds, work is ongoing on water supply schemes in Tank and Waziristan, and these schemes will be completed once additional funds are provided.

Engineer Gul Ajab Khan also highlighted that the provincial government's mobile lab, which is stationed in Dera Ismail Khan, is conducting quality checks of water in the region to prevent any potential outbreaks of diseases.

He shared that there are a total of 484 water supply schemes in Dera Ismail Khan, with 284 powered by electricity and 200 by solar systems. In Tank, there are 262 water schemes, 147 of which are electricity-powered, and 115 are solar-powered.

Similarly, there are 297 water schemes in Waziristan, with 119 powered by electricity and 178 by solar systems.

He emphasized that converting water supply schemes to solar systems not only saves the government millions but also ensures a continuous water supply to the public.

Additionally, under the provincial government's instructions, the Public Health Department has submitted a detailed report to the government regarding the installation of filtration plants in all government offices, schools, colleges, jails, and religious centers, as well as the establishment of water supply schemes and the transition from electricity to solar systems.

APP/akt