ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Haider Khan has said the government is actively working on a plan to explore and utilize gems and mineral resources for uplift of the region.

Talking to media, the local government minister said the entire belt was rich in deposits of precious and semi precious stones and in this regard the government was taking tangible measures to explore those deposit for the development of the area.

He added workable policies were being devised offering numerous opportunities of investment in the sector.

He said that many departments of gems and minerals sector were conducting different cutting and polishing courses of precious and semi precious stones as value addition to capture good share in market.

He said many departments imported foreign cutting and polishing machinery and were continuously conducting different cutting and polishing courses of different lengths for the youth of Gilgit Baltistan.

He also said the government was working on making lease-based policy for the traders of Gilgit Baltistan.