Measures afoot to extend relief to flood affected people

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to extend relief to flood affected people in the district.

As part of such efforts, it distributed 2000 food packages in the Dagra and Kot Esa area among flood affected people.

The food items were distributed on the directives of Commissioner Amir Afaq and under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

While 3000 food packages were distributed among people who were stranded on Indus Highway and adjoining areas in the presence of Tehsil Administration of Prova and the police.

Similarly, Under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Assistant Commissioner Daraban Umar Khan and Tehsildar Prova Sheik Fazalur Rehman, food packages were distributed.

The district administration also reopened the Indus Highway near Prova for traffic on an emergency basis. A portion of the road had been washed away by flood torrents.

The district health department has set up a medical camp at Government Higher Secondary school Chawdan where flood affected people were offered free medicines and checkup.

Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan says that flood affected people would not be left alone and every possible effort would be made for their relief and relocation.