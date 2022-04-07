UrduPoint.com

Measures Afoot To Extend Relief To Residents During Ramzan

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 01:01 PM

Measures afoot to extend relief to residents during Ramzan

The Kohat Food Department is taking solid measures to extend relief to masses during the holy month of Ramzan by providing them quality food items at affordable prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Kohat Food Department is taking solid measures to extend relief to masses during the holy month of Ramzan by providing them quality food items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, the department's teams regularly undertake visits to flour's sale points to ensure that people get the commodity at subsidized rates.

The department said that a check and balance system was being pursued under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsud and District Food Controller Kohat Adil Bacha on the direction of the provincial government.

It said that a list of more than 100 official flour dealers and cell points had been displayed across the district to facilitate the residents.

In this regard Secretary Science and Technology and Deputy Commissioner Kohat along with District Food Department officials visited five Sasta bazaars in Kohat and checked prices and quality of food items including flour.

The relevant teams impose fine on shopkeepers and vendors who were found overcharging while some are arrested who failed to comply despite several prior notices and warnings.

Related Topics

Technology Fine Sale Kohat Government Flour

Recent Stories

Ukraine seeks 'ruinous' sanctions on Russia as Eur ..

Ukraine seeks 'ruinous' sanctions on Russia as Europe hesitates

4 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif says transparent elections importan ..

Shehbaz Sharif says transparent elections important for parliament’s dignity

15 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 11,634 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 11,634 new community cases of COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 China renews yellow alert for thick fog

China renews yellow alert for thick fog

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Makes Representation to US Over Approval o ..

Beijing Makes Representation to US Over Approval of Patriot System Support Sale ..

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif hopes apex court to defend constitu ..

Shehbaz Sharif hopes apex court to defend constitution

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.