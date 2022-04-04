UrduPoint.com

Measures Afoot To Facilitate Residents During Ramzan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 03:27 PM

District administration Dir Lower was taking solid measures to facilitate residents during the holy month of Ramzan by ensuring edible items at affordable prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Dir Lower was taking solid measures to facilitate residents during the holy month of Ramzan by ensuring edible items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samar Bagh Sher Rehman on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Monday paid a visit to various markets and checked the quality and prices of several edible items.

During the visit, he directed shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates.

He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by overcharging or hoarding commodities.

