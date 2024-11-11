Open Menu

Measures Afoot To Prevent Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Measures afoot to prevent dengue

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The district administration Lakki Marwat has launched a drive to prevent dengue.

As part of efforts, the district administration says several teams have been mobilized to conduct spray at various places and village councils to eliminate dengue larvae besides promoting awareness in this regard.

People have been urged to take precautionary measures by avoiding wearing clothes with open sleeves, staying indoors during sunrise and sunset, using nets on doors and windows, and using mosquito nets while indoors.

In this regard efforts should be made to avoid stagnant and clean water as dengue mosquitoes breed in such places.

APP/slm

