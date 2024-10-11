Measures Afoot To Provide Commodities At Affordable Prices
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner(General) Adnan Jamil has underlined the need for taking tangible measures to ensure availability of food commodities at affordable prices for citizens.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the district price review committee which was attended by officials of the food and other relevant departments.
The meeting thoroughly reviewed the prices of commodities and the relevant officials given briefing about relevant matters, saying effective measures were being taken to ensure availability of quality food items at the officially prescribed prices.
Speaking on the occasion the additional deputy commissioner said that district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.
He also directed officials from the food department and other relevant departments to pay regular visits to markets to ensure that citizens get essential items at officially-prescribed prices
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBF lauds PM efforts to terminate five IPPs agreements4 minutes ago
-
Termination of IPP accords marks beginning of broader reforms providing economic relief to public: P ..4 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses aviation standards, passenger services4 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress for awareness on World Mental Health Day4 minutes ago
-
Award distribution ceremony for Gomal Zam Dam documentary competition held4 minutes ago
-
'International Girl Child Day' ceremony held at UoS4 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 300-kg substandard food4 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary Irrigation asks officers to curb water theft5 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas14 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak; 114 new cases with 221 admitted in hospitals15 minutes ago
-
Governor, CM, ministers condemn attack on mine workers in Duki15 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight meters24 minutes ago