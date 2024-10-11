Open Menu

Measures Afoot To Provide Commodities At Affordable Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner(General) Adnan Jamil has underlined the need for taking tangible measures to ensure availability of food commodities at affordable prices for citizens.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the district price review committee which was attended by officials of the food and other relevant departments.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed the prices of commodities and the relevant officials given briefing about relevant matters, saying effective measures were being taken to ensure availability of quality food items at the officially prescribed prices.

Speaking on the occasion the additional deputy commissioner said that district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He also directed officials from the food department and other relevant departments to pay regular visits to markets to ensure that citizens get essential items at officially-prescribed prices

