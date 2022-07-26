Measures afoot to provide food items at affordable prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration was taking solid measures to provide quality food items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, the officials of the food and agriculture departments on Tuesday paid a visit to the fruit and vegetable market and monitored the bidding process as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

Later, they checked prices of various fruit and other commodities at shops and directed the shopkeepers to sell commodities according to officially prescribed rates.

They also directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places at their shops and added that strict action would be taken against profiteers.

They said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to residents and no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands by overcharging customers.