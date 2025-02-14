Open Menu

Measures Afoot To Resolve Masses’ Issues Promptly: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan said that solid measures would be taken to resolve problems of people promptly.

He expressed these views during various meetings with people who called on him at his office under the chief minister’s Awami Agenda.

According to the district administration, the deputy commissioner listened to the issues of citizens, and issued immediate orders for their resolution.

He said that directives had been issued to all departments concerned to implement the provincial government’s initiatives in letter and spirit in order to extend relief to citizens by addressing their concerns at the earliest.

He said the open door policy is aimed to reduce the gap between the public and administration, ensuring better public services.

