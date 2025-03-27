Measures Afoot To Support Persons With Disabilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 03:50 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) District administration Tank is taking tangible measures for welfare of people with disabilities in the district.
As part of efforts, in collaboration with the social welfare department, relief cheques were distributed among 30 persons having different physical disabilities from the tribal sub-division Jandola.
According to district administration, the initiative was taken under the provincial government’s Awami Agenda programm.
In this regard, the event was held at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Jandola who said that the provincial government was taking every possible measure to protect the rights and well-being of disabled individuals.
He said that such measures would help enable them to actively participate in social activities and improve their lives.
Recent Stories
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations
Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya
Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26
Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..
China launches new data relay satellite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA intensifies action on illegal colonies, commercialization40 seconds ago
-
Measures afoot to support persons with disabilities41 seconds ago
-
Amir Muqam vows to thwart anti-state elements as Jaffer Express resumes service11 minutes ago
-
Minister Shafay Hussain urges ulema to promote tolerance, unity11 minutes ago
-
Traffic police launches crackdown on overcharging, overloading21 minutes ago
-
CII served as bulwark against extremist mindset damaging national peace, harmony: PM Shehbaz21 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for peaceful Eid ul Fitr celebration31 minutes ago
-
Two killed on road50 minutes ago
-
Five including women die as car falls in Dargai canal51 minutes ago
-
District Sugar Cess Committee meets51 minutes ago
-
Food hampers distributed among 20 transgenders51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationals to leave country by March 3159 minutes ago