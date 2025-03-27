Open Menu

Measures Afoot To Support Persons With Disabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 03:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) District administration Tank is taking tangible measures for welfare of people with disabilities in the district.

As part of efforts, in collaboration with the social welfare department, relief cheques were distributed among 30 persons having different physical disabilities from the tribal sub-division Jandola.

According to district administration, the initiative was taken under the provincial government’s Awami Agenda programm.

In this regard, the event was held at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Jandola who said that the provincial government was taking every possible measure to protect the rights and well-being of disabled individuals.

He said that such measures would help enable them to actively participate in social activities and improve their lives.

