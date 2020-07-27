Measures against 18 NGOs stopped by LHC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stopped the Punjab government from taking measures against 18 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in terms of registration under Punjab Charities Act 2018.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition filed by Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Aurat Foundation and other NGOs challenging the Punjab Charities Act 2018 and also issued notices to respondents.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner NGOs argued before the court that the provincial assembly passed the Act in 2018 but the NGOs working with civil society were not consulted in this regard.

He submitted that Punjab Home Department had asked the NGOs to get themselves registered under the Act by August 15, through an advertisement.

He submitted that NGOs were already registered under Companies Act 2017, Welfare Agencies Ordinance 1961 and Societies Registration Act 1860.

He also submitted that the role of NGOs and other charity organizations were not differentiated in the Act.

He further submitted that the direction to NGOs to get themselves registered under the act was also not practical in current scenario.

The counsel pleaded with the court to stop implementation on the advertisement calling for 'registration'. He also requested the court to direct district administration and social welfare authorities not to take any coercive measures, besides setting aside the Act.

The court, after hearing initial arguments,directed the government to refrain from taking coercive measures against the petitioner NGOs and issued notices to respondents.