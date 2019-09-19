Measures against dengue; notices to 250 persons

The health department has issued notices to 250 persons over failure to adopt precautionary measures for dengue elimination in the district during the current year

District Health Officer Epidemic Diseases, Dr Bilal Ahmad told APP that dengue surveillance teams were regularly checking dengue larvae at different places, especially in slum areas, graveyards, parks, flower pots, water stored for animals, tyre shops and junkyards.

He said that the teams checked more than 17,000 sites including 5925 tyre shops, 4578 nurseries, 3012 under construction buildings, 2803 junkyards, 35 godowns and other places, but no dengue larva was found.

He said that suspected sites at nurseries and other open places were also being treated with chemicals besides issuing notices to 250 persons for not adopting precautionary measures in order to ensure elimination of dengue larva.

The DHO urged the people to ensure special cleanliness level in their homes and surrounding areas in order to control dengue mosquito.