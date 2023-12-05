Measures against dengue reviewed

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa here in his office on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa here in his office on Tuesday.

The measures taken for dengue control were reviewed in the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner said that all measures should be taken to control dengue. He directed that the water should not be accumulated in one place so that the growth of dengue larvae be restricted. Public awareness should also be raised in this regard.

He directed that Android user activities should be increased and complete coverage of hotspots should also be ensured.

He said that the members of the indoor and outdoor teams should work actively throughout the district and the complaints received through the dengue vigilance report system should be resolved properly. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting was informed that 10192 suspected cases of dengue were reported this year, of which only 46 were confirmed. Dengue larva was found at 190 places during scanning. As many as 1750 dengue hotspots have been completely covered and 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are active for the dengue prevention campaign. Prompt action is taken on the complaints received through the Dengue Vigilance Report System.