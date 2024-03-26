Open Menu

Measures Against Dengue Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Measures against dengue reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali here on Monday.

District heads of all departments concerned participated in the meeting. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Sargodha Dr Aslam Asad gave a briefing about the current dengue situation in the district.

He said that one confirmed case of dengue had been reported in the district so far this year.

Dr Aslam Asad informed the meeting that that dengue vector surveillance teams had detected dengue larvae at 18 locations this year and Digital Video Recorder resolution, TPV and coverage of dengue hotspots across the district was 100 percent.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the anti-dengue teams and directed to work with the same speed and passion to prevent a dengue outbreak in the district in the coming days.

He also directed the officers of the PHA, Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committees and District Councils to improve the sanitation and drainage system of parks and other public places in every possible way so that there was no dengue mosquito breeding and danger anywhere.

Related Topics

Resolution Dengue Sargodha Same All

Recent Stories

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

56 seconds ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

27 minutes ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

53 minutes ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

1 hour ago
 PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

2 hours ago
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

3 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

3 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan