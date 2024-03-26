Measures against dengue reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali here on Monday.

District heads of all departments concerned participated in the meeting. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Sargodha Dr Aslam Asad gave a briefing about the current dengue situation in the district.

He said that one confirmed case of dengue had been reported in the district so far this year.

Dr Aslam Asad informed the meeting that that dengue vector surveillance teams had detected dengue larvae at 18 locations this year and Digital Video Recorder resolution, TPV and coverage of dengue hotspots across the district was 100 percent.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the anti-dengue teams and directed to work with the same speed and passion to prevent a dengue outbreak in the district in the coming days.

He also directed the officers of the PHA, Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committees and District Councils to improve the sanitation and drainage system of parks and other public places in every possible way so that there was no dengue mosquito breeding and danger anywhere.