Measures Against Dengue Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali here on Monday.
District heads of all departments concerned participated in the meeting. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Sargodha Dr Aslam Asad gave a briefing about the current dengue situation in the district.
He said that one confirmed case of dengue had been reported in the district so far this year.
Dr Aslam Asad informed the meeting that that dengue vector surveillance teams had detected dengue larvae at 18 locations this year and Digital Video Recorder resolution, TPV and coverage of dengue hotspots across the district was 100 percent.
The Deputy Commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the anti-dengue teams and directed to work with the same speed and passion to prevent a dengue outbreak in the district in the coming days.
He also directed the officers of the PHA, Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committees and District Councils to improve the sanitation and drainage system of parks and other public places in every possible way so that there was no dengue mosquito breeding and danger anywhere.
Recent Stories
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack56 seconds ago
-
DIG Prisons visits District Jail, inspect facilities2 minutes ago
-
PM announces significant incentives for highest tax payers2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to complete TAPI gas pipeline project : Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
Five Chinese Killed in blast, Shangla12 minutes ago
-
62 arrested, 74 cases registered over profiteering12 minutes ago
-
Leghari, WAPDA Chairman discuss early completion of under construction projects22 minutes ago
-
Sardar Shah pays surprise visit to Govt Girls Degree College Zamzam22 minutes ago
-
PM for instant implementation of UNSC resolution on Gaza22 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to security force for thwarting attack on Turbat Naval Airbase22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror attack27 minutes ago
-
Ticks infestation poses risks to animals, humans: Livestock Dept32 minutes ago