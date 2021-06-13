UrduPoint.com
Measures Already Taken To End Power Load Shedding: Hammad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:40 PM

Measures already taken to end power load shedding: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Sunday said the government had already taken solid and effective measures to completely end the power shortage from the country.

In an interview with a private news channel, the minister said there is no forced and prolonged load shedding in the country as immense megawatt electricity was added in the national grid to overcome the shortfall for providing relief to the consumers in heat waves.

He said that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not worked and focused on power transmission that was why the country had faced the energy load shedding. The demand and supply of power have been increased or surged in this year, he said and added that the areas having high ratio of electricity pilferage or any technical issues would witness the shortfall.

Hammad Azhar said that the prices of petroleum products including petrol and diesel were less in Pakistan as compared to the regional countries. The government is working to privatize two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects and the biding of Steel Mill is expected this year, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that the government was making all-out efforts to control the inflation to facilitate the common man by bringing change in their lifestyle. The country's economy, despite of COVID-19 challenges, has improved and strengthened due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government, he concluded.

