Measures being adopted for Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :-:The district administration is adopting administrative and security measures for the celebration of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) in the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while talking to the members of Central Milad Committee here on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General / Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officers besides President Milad Committee Munir Ahmad Noorani, Patron General Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Naveed Akram, Muhammad Imran Madani, Malik Akbar Ali, Ali Ejaz Qadri, Mohammad Binyamin, Mohammad Irfan Gujjar, Mian Arshad Mahmood Sadhe Mian, Malik Bakhsh Elahi and other members were also present.

He eulogized the outstanding services and active role of the members of Milad Committee and said that deep love and devotion to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a part of the faith of all Muslims.

He said that besides cleaning routes of Miladun Nabi processions, instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to remove encroachments and other obstacles.

The DC said that all the administrative and security matters of Eid Miladun Nabi would be monitored, for which, district control room would remain functional round the clock.

He said that face masks and social distance should be maintained to protect against coronavirus.

Members of Milad Committee gave some suggestions regarding making the administrative and security arrangements on the routes of Eid Milad processions.