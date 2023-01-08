UrduPoint.com

Measures Being Implemented To Improve Police Performance: CCPO

Published January 08, 2023

Measures being implemented to improve police performance: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Sunday said that all resources were being used to protect the life and property of citizens as coordinated measures had been implemented to improve the police performance.

Since the beginning of new year, action had been taken by intensifying the crackdown against criminals and law-breaking elements, he added.

The Lahore police arrested a total of 1657 criminals and law-breaking elements in the first week of current year and registered cases in the respective police stations, he maintained.

The CCPO said that 254 accused and 97 accused of aerial firing were arrested during the grand operation against miscreants, rioters and those displaying weapons while cases were registered against them in the respective police stations.

Four kalashnikovs, 20 rifles, 16 guns, 213 pistols and revolvers and more than 1500 bullets were recovered from the possession of accused.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that during the crackdown against drug dealers last month, 259 accused were arrested and more than 97 kg of hashish, 150 grams of ice and 2259 liters alcohol were seized.

He said that during the action against gamblers, 62 accused were arrested while 20 cases were registered against them. More than Rs 495,000 were recovered from the accused.

In the first week of this year, the police arrested 227 proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes, out of which, 24 were of category A, 117 of category B, 86 targeted criminals and 110 judicial fugitives.

About 62 suspects involved in the kite flying violation were arrested, while hundreds of kites, more than 100 string and other paraphernalia were recovered from them.

As many as 696 law-breaking elements were arrested under the national action plan. Under the Security of Vulnerable Establishment Ordinance 74 people were arrested; 254 arrestedunder the Arms Act; 252 arrested under the Tenancy Act; 115 for violating the Sound SystemAct, while an accused was arrested in hate material case.

