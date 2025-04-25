Measures Being Made For Socio-economic Development Of South Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 11:50 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) District administration South Waziristan Upper is taking pains to ensure socio-economic development and resolve citizens’ problems at the earliest.
As part of efforts, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Saleem Jan, the assistant commissioner Ladha conducted an important community engagement session at Ladha Bazaar to sensitize them on key issues including the importance of peace, the value of education, the necessity of cleanliness, and the significance of cooperation with the district administration for sustainable development.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the administration was committed to taking all possible measures for the socio-economic development of the area and in this regard, mutual cooperation played an important part.
He said that such interactions and initiatives helped strengthen the bond between the administration and the people, fostering a more aware, responsible, and united community.
