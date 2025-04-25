Open Menu

Measures Being Made For Socio-economic Development Of South Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Measures being made for socio-economic development of South Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) District administration South Waziristan Upper is taking pains to ensure socio-economic development and resolve citizens’ problems at the earliest.

As part of efforts, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Saleem Jan, the assistant commissioner Ladha conducted an important community engagement session at Ladha Bazaar to sensitize them on key issues including the importance of peace, the value of education, the necessity of cleanliness, and the significance of cooperation with the district administration for sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the administration was committed to taking all possible measures for the socio-economic development of the area and in this regard, mutual cooperation played an important part.

He said that such interactions and initiatives helped strengthen the bond between the administration and the people, fostering a more aware, responsible, and united community.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

17 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

18 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

18 hours ago
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

18 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

18 hours ago
 Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

18 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

19 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan