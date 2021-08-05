Measures being made to improve Account Office' services: AG KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan along with Additional Accountant General Dr. Imran visited Kohat district on Thursday to resolve account office-related matters.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed along with District Accounts Officer, District Comptroller Officer, Treasury Officer and all senior auditors received him.

Later, an open forum was held in which all the departments were invited and the issues related to the accounts were heard. Many of them were resolved on the spot.

He mentioned the steps have been taken to improve the delivery of Account Office related services while using new technology.