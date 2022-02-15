Measures being taken against corruption, power abuse in Police dept: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that eradication of extremism, intolerance and violence from the society was a common national responsibility for which every person performing public service had to play a role in the best possible way

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that eradication of extremism, intolerance and violence from the society was a common national responsibility for which every person performing public service had to play a role in the best possible way.

He said that women police officers were given important posts in the field alongside men so that they could easily advance in their public service duties and professional careers.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of 16 officers from 30 senior management course from National Institute of Management Peshawar, at the Central Police Office here.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that free registration of FIRs was a core component of their policy aimed at ensuring elimination of organized crime groups. The IG Punjab said that strict measures were being taken against corruption, misuse of powers and non professionalism. In this regard, delay in registration of FIR was not tolerated at any cost so actions were taken against such negligence, he added.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that with the effective use of information technology, the journey from traditional policing to IT based policing was in full swing as a number of IT applications had been launched for the convenience of citizens.

The IGP said that the use of modern technology and resources was being ensured to improve the working of the police station so that the problems of the citizens could be solved at the police station level.

The IG Punjab said that people friendly and community policing was being promoted to restore the confidence of citizens and special campaigns were also underway to make the citizens aware about the laws.

He also briefed the course participants about the ongoing reforms in Punjab police.

At the end of the briefing, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between IG Punjab and the head of the delegation.