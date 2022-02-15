UrduPoint.com

Measures Being Taken Against Corruption, Power Abuse In Police Dept: IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Measures being taken against corruption, power abuse in Police dept: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that eradication of extremism, intolerance and violence from the society was a common national responsibility for which every person performing public service had to play a role in the best possible way

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that eradication of extremism, intolerance and violence from the society was a common national responsibility for which every person performing public service had to play a role in the best possible way.

He said that women police officers were given important posts in the field alongside men so that they could easily advance in their public service duties and professional careers.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of 16 officers from 30 senior management course from National Institute of Management Peshawar, at the Central Police Office here.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that free registration of FIRs was a core component of their policy aimed at ensuring elimination of organized crime groups. The IG Punjab said that strict measures were being taken against corruption, misuse of powers and non professionalism. In this regard, delay in registration of FIR was not tolerated at any cost so actions were taken against such negligence, he added.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that with the effective use of information technology, the journey from traditional policing to IT based policing was in full swing as a number of IT applications had been launched for the convenience of citizens.

The IGP said that the use of modern technology and resources was being ensured to improve the working of the police station so that the problems of the citizens could be solved at the police station level.

The IG Punjab said that people friendly and community policing was being promoted to restore the confidence of citizens and special campaigns were also underway to make the citizens aware about the laws.

He also briefed the course participants about the ongoing reforms in Punjab police.

At the end of the briefing, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between IG Punjab and the head of the delegation.

Related Topics

Corruption Peshawar Police Technology Punjab Police Station Women FIR From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTI govt focusing on development works: Farrukh Ha ..

PTI govt focusing on development works: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for $450,000 ..

Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for $450,000

3 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Talks Between La ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Talks Between Lavrov, Blinken Over Phone

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from Secy SHC&M ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from Secy SHC&ME

3 minutes ago
 Senior AfD Official Says Crimea Belongs to Russia ..

Senior AfD Official Says Crimea Belongs to Russia Historically

6 minutes ago
 Development journey to continue under PM's leaders ..

Development journey to continue under PM's leadership: CM Buzdar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>