Measures being taken for better travelling facilities: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema on Friday said that resolving the problems of common man was a priority as all out measures were being taken to provide better travelling facilities to commuters.

He was addressing a meeting held for deliberation on issue of feeder route buses run by Punjab Mass transit Authority on Bahawalpur-Lodharan route.

Secretary Transport, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, DC Bahawalpur, DC Lodharan, GM Operations PMA, Chairman Daewoo Pakistan and others attended the meeting.

Legal and financial matters were discussed and it was decided to continue Bahawalpur- Lodharan Speedo feeder routes operations. The provincial minister assured Daewoo Pakistan to clear all their arrears.

While addressing the meeting, the minister said that feeder buses on this route would be provided according to passenger load. On directions of CM Punjab, this problem would be solved as 12 buses were already functional on this route while three more buses would be managed after consultation, he added.