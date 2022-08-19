UrduPoint.com

Measures Being Taken For Better Travelling Facilities: Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Measures being taken for better travelling facilities: Minister

Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema on Friday said that resolving the problems of common man was a priority as all out measures were being taken to provide better travelling facilities to commuters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema on Friday said that resolving the problems of common man was a priority as all out measures were being taken to provide better travelling facilities to commuters.

He was addressing a meeting held for deliberation on issue of feeder route buses run by Punjab Mass transit Authority on Bahawalpur-Lodharan route.

Secretary Transport, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, DC Bahawalpur, DC Lodharan, GM Operations PMA, Chairman Daewoo Pakistan and others attended the meeting.

Legal and financial matters were discussed and it was decided to continue Bahawalpur- Lodharan Speedo feeder routes operations. The provincial minister assured Daewoo Pakistan to clear all their arrears.

While addressing the meeting, the minister said that feeder buses on this route would be provided according to passenger load. On directions of CM Punjab, this problem would be solved as 12 buses were already functional on this route while three more buses would be managed after consultation, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Man Bahawalpur All General Motors

Recent Stories

13 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

13 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

25 seconds ago
 SNGPL unearths gas theft

SNGPL unearths gas theft

26 seconds ago
 Irrigation minister visits Hyderabad rain effected ..

Irrigation minister visits Hyderabad rain effected areas

27 seconds ago
 Over 8.89m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.89m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

29 seconds ago
 AGP calls on AJK President

AGP calls on AJK President

2 minutes ago
 US Announces New $775Mln Security Aid Package for ..

US Announces New $775Mln Security Aid Package for Ukraine - Defense Official

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.