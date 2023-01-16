Measures being taken for preservation, renovation of historical places: DC

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Shaikh said that effective measures were being taken for preservation, repair and renovation of cultural and historical places of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Shaikh said that effective measures were being taken for preservation, repair and renovation of cultural and historical places of the district.

He visited the monumental buildings in different areas of Jaranwala Tehsil on Monday. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Faisal Sultan, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Nauman Ali and other officers also accompanied the DC.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the shrine of Mirza Sahiba and offered Fateha. He also went to Gangapur and saw different parts of Sir Gangaram Haveli. He directed to take steps to maintain the identity of the historical haveli. He also saw the old clock tower in Gangapur and immediately got removed the banners and posters installed on it.

He reviewed the issues for restoring unique horse tram train and directed immediate removal of encroachments on the way of this monumental service. He also visited the historic mansion of freedom fighter Sardar Bhagat Singh in Bagewal and visited different parts of the mansion to get information about the historical status of the mansion. He praised the initiatives taken by the administrator of the haveli and paid tribute to the services of Sardar Bhagat Singh, the hero of the freedom movement.

The DC said that under the arrangements of Lyallpur Heritage Foundation all possible steps would be taken to restore and preserve the historical buildings of district.