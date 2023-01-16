UrduPoint.com

Measures Being Taken For Preservation, Renovation Of Historical Places: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Measures being taken for preservation, renovation of historical places: DC

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Shaikh said that effective measures were being taken for preservation, repair and renovation of cultural and historical places of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Shaikh said that effective measures were being taken for preservation, repair and renovation of cultural and historical places of the district.

He visited the monumental buildings in different areas of Jaranwala Tehsil on Monday. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Faisal Sultan, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Nauman Ali and other officers also accompanied the DC.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the shrine of Mirza Sahiba and offered Fateha. He also went to Gangapur and saw different parts of Sir Gangaram Haveli. He directed to take steps to maintain the identity of the historical haveli. He also saw the old clock tower in Gangapur and immediately got removed the banners and posters installed on it.

He reviewed the issues for restoring unique horse tram train and directed immediate removal of encroachments on the way of this monumental service. He also visited the historic mansion of freedom fighter Sardar Bhagat Singh in Bagewal and visited different parts of the mansion to get information about the historical status of the mansion. He praised the initiatives taken by the administrator of the haveli and paid tribute to the services of Sardar Bhagat Singh, the hero of the freedom movement.

The DC said that under the arrangements of Lyallpur Heritage Foundation all possible steps would be taken to restore and preserve the historical buildings of district.

Related Topics

Jaranwala All

Recent Stories

Struggling French powerhouse Clermont fire ex-All ..

Struggling French powerhouse Clermont fire ex-All Black Gibbes

19 seconds ago
 PSG slip-ups give glimmer of hope to Ligue 1 rival ..

PSG slip-ups give glimmer of hope to Ligue 1 rivals

20 seconds ago
 Olympics on free-to-air TV in Europe 2026-2032

Olympics on free-to-air TV in Europe 2026-2032

22 seconds ago
 FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation wi ..

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Morocco

20 minutes ago
 Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - ..

Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - Central Bank's Report

16 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiative ..

DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiatives at World Future Energy Summi ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.