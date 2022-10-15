Measures being taken for provision of quality, affordable food

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pharpur Tehsil administration is taking solid measures to provide quality food items to people at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Aneeq Anwar paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and checked prices and quality of various food commodities at several shops.

The inspection was conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan in order to check artificial price hike and ensure availability of quality food items to the citizens.

The AC directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places of their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.

He warned shopkeepers against overcharging and added that strict action would be taken against profiteers.