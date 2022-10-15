UrduPoint.com

Measures Being Taken For Provision Of Quality, Affordable Food

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Measures being taken for provision of quality, affordable food

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pharpur Tehsil administration is taking solid measures to provide quality food items to people at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Aneeq Anwar paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and checked prices and quality of various food commodities at several shops.

The inspection was conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan in order to check artificial price hike and ensure availability of quality food items to the citizens.

The AC directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places of their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.

He warned shopkeepers against overcharging and added that strict action would be taken against profiteers.

Related Topics

Visit Price

Recent Stories

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral d ..

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral debt: Ishaq Dar

10 minutes ago
 The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest ra ..

The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

26 minutes ago
 India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

39 minutes ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

52 minutes ago
 What Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma say about each other ..

What Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma say about each other?

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam marks his birthday with international c ..

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international cricketers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.