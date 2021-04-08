UrduPoint.com
Measures Being Taken To Change 'thana Culture'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:13 PM

Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Thursday said that measures were being taken to change 'thana culture'

Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Thursday said that measures were being taken to change 'thana culture'.

Speaking at Meet the Press programme at Lahore Press Club, he said community guide had been chalked out to facilitate people which would also change police culture. He said the media played a vital role to end crime as it worked as eyes of the police department. He said that 35 per cent crime ratio had been reduced during the last three months, adding that steps were being taken to resolve issues of people.

He said that 345 policemen would be transferred to Investigation wing from the Operation wing due to shortage of staff. DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal and DIG Operation Sajid Kiani were also present.

Earlier, Lahore Press Club Chairman Arshad Ansari, Secretary Zahid Chaudhry and other office bearers welcomed warmly the CCPO Lahore on the arrival at Lahore Press Club.

At the end, souvenirs were given to CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal and DIG Operations Sajid Kiani.

