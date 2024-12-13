Measures being taken to control violence, harassment against women: CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) CPO Kamran Adil said that district police is taking effective measures to prevent violence and harassment of women and stern legal action is being taken against elements involved in such incidents.

He was addressing a seminar on Anti-Women Harassment and Violence against Women held at Government Islamia College for Women, Eidgah Road here Friday. The CPO said that an anti-women harassment cell and protection center was functional in the district and victim women can lodge their complaints at the center.

He said that the aim of the seminar is to provide awareness to women and children to deal with any untoward situation.

Women police officers deployed in the gender crime cell established at the division level are engaged in every step to help affected women, he said.

He said that students and teachers in colleges, universities and educational institutes as well as women in the city were being provided awareness on how to take protective measures against harassment in bazaars, markets and other workplaces.

Oolice officers including DSP Kotwali, DSP Civil Lines, SHO Women Police Station Madam Gulnaz, Madam Farah and a large number of students and women participated in the seminar.