Measures Being Taken To Improve Air Quality Index: DG PHA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to take various measures to improve the Air Quality Index and control the possible smog situation in the city.

In a meeting held with PHA Chairman Mian Waris Aziz and Director General Asima Ejaz Cheema here Friday, it was decided that cleanliness would be made in all the 340 parks in the city while no one would be allowed to throw waste or garbage in the parks.

The violators will be dealt with an iron hand and heavy fines would be imposed on them.

The meeting also directed the staff to remain alert to control cutting of trees in the city areas.

The DG said there were some specified varieties of trees which could reduce smog and improve air quality if they were planted. She said that work on planting such type of trees was underway and plantation would be started soon.

