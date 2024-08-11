Measures Being Taken To Improve Health System: Rana Muhammad Tariq
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 08:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Member Punjab Assembly and Incharge Monitoring Cell, Rana Muhammad Tariq has said that special measures were being taken to improve health system.
According to a press release issued here Sunday, Tariq who is also a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from Bahawalpur, said that the Punjab government had been taking special measures to bring improvement in health system.
“People will soon notice betterment in health system,” he said.
Rana Muhammad Tariq said that adequate funds had been allocated for provision of medicines and other facilities at state-run hospitals, adding that the token fee at the entry gates of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur had been withdrawn.
