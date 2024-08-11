Open Menu

Measures Being Taken To Improve Health System: Rana Muhammad Tariq

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Measures being taken to improve health system: Rana Muhammad Tariq

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Member Punjab Assembly and Incharge Monitoring Cell, Rana Muhammad Tariq has said that special measures were being taken to improve health system.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, Tariq who is also a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from Bahawalpur, said that the Punjab government had been taking special measures to bring improvement in health system.

“People will soon notice betterment in health system,” he said.

Rana Muhammad Tariq said that adequate funds had been allocated for provision of medicines and other facilities at state-run hospitals, adding that the token fee at the entry gates of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur had been withdrawn.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Victoria Bahawalpur Sunday Muslim From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardia ..

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest

10 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

35 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan