Measures Being Taken To Make Province Drug Free, Digitize Excise Deptt: Khaleeq Ur Rahman

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaleeq ur Rehman on Wednesday said the provincial government was taking measures to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa drug free

The advisor said that steps were being taken to end the menace of drugs, stop their consumption and trafficking.

He said the Excise and Narcotics Control Department was seizing hundreds of kilograms of drugs in intelligence-based operations on a daily basis.

"It is our mission to keep the youth safe from drug addiction," he added.

Khaleeq ur Rehman said that the Excise department was taking steps towards digitalization to bring transparency in it, adding that ZAMA KP mobile App had been introduced by the department for the convenience of the public to submit their vehicle and property taxes online.

