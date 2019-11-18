UrduPoint.com
Measures Being Taken To Make Radio Pakistan Self-sufficient Organization: Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:07 PM

Measures being taken to make Radio Pakistan self-sufficient organization: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Radio Pakistan was an important state organ and the government on directives of the prime Minister, was taking measures for making it a self-sufficient organization Speaking in the meeting of Senate Standing Committee, chaired by Senator Faisal Javed, she said that unfortunately in the past, inductions without merit were done in the Radio Pakistan on political grounds.

She said that the Prime Minister had issued directives to empower PBC and make it profit-earning department. She asked the members of the give their suggestions for improvement of Radio Pakistan as its guidance was vital to make it stand on its feet. She said currently it was dependent on the government grant.

She said that Radio was important state organ which has important role to play in projection of national narrative.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it was good to know that in IOK where India had clampdown on media,�it could not block the transmission of Radio Pakistan which was reaching there.

She said that PM had directed that board of Directors of ptv and Radio Pakistan should be merged and competent professionals should be appointed as its members, so that these organization could be run on professional lines.

� She said that Radio Pakistan was custodian socio-cultural values and ideological boundaries of the nation and efforts were being made to upgrade its equipment with the cooperation of friendly countries.

She assured the members that Khuzdar radio station equipment would be upgraded so that it can play its role in projection of national narrative in the area.

She said that the Radio Pakistan management had been given three months target task to prepare a business plan. She said when she assumed charge as Special Assistant, Radio Pakistan had no full time director general as additional charge was given to some officers which hampered effective running of its affairs but now this practice had been discontinued and a full-time DG has been posted,a senior officer from Information Group.

To a proposal that members of Parliament should be made members of Radio Pakistan Board of Directors, she said she had no objection but for this legislation would have to be enacted.

