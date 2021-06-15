Measures being taken to modernize Levies Force in view of CPEC project: Ziaullah

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Tuesday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, was taking practical measures to modernize Levies Force to enhance its capacity in view of China-Pak Economic Project (CPEC).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Tuesday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, was taking practical measures to modernize Levies Force to enhance its capacity in view of China-Pak Economic Project (CPEC).

He expressed these views while addressing the 13 passing Out Parade ceremony of Balochistan Lives Force at Levies Training Center Khuzdar.

Ziaullah Langove said that the provincial cabinet headed by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, had decided to modernize the Balochistan Levies Force in view of Geo-Strategic Geopolitical and Game Changer Project of CPEC in 2018, adding its positive and far-reaching results are now emerging in the province.

"The brave youth of the security forces have thwarted every attempt and tactic of the cowardly enemy with their blood and we are all proud of the national services of the security forces", he said. He also appreciated the efforts of Levies Force and congratulated new recruits for completion of training.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mather Niaz Rana said that Levies Force was our pride and protector of the province which along with other security forces across Balochistan, had played a valiant defensive role that ensured peace in Balochistan today.

"Peace and tranquility have been restored and the plan to modernize the Levies Force will be further expanded, as has the military training of the soldiers participating in the Levies Force Passing Out", he said and added that Balochistan Levies Force had now become an organized and modern force.

He also congratulated to all the soldiers who participated in the training and said, I have made a proposal and training allowance for them and a special training allowance will be issued for women Levies personnel. He also announced a cash prize of Rs,100,000 for Levies personnel who showed competence in passing out training.

At least 577 recruits across province took part in the passing out pared after completion of training and they showed their marvelous abilities in order to tackle terrorist activities, robbery and other tricks about the betterment of law and order situation during the ceremony.

Earlier, Balochistan Home Minister, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana and DG Levies Balochistan inspected the parade where Levies personnel presented them salute.

They also took oath from 13 recruits of Levies Force and gave awards to those Levies personnel on better performance.

DG Balochistan Levies Force Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambarani, a large number of elder, senior officials, renowned actor Ayub Khosa and other were also attended the ceremony.