Measures Being Taken To Provide Best Health Facilities In Merged Districts: Minister

Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:53 PM

Measures being taken to provide best health facilities in merged districts: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to provide best health facilities in all merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to provide best health facilities in all merged districts.

Talking to a delegation of Department for International Development (DFID) here at his office, he said that soon work on power generation projects would be initiated in the tribal districts.

He said the government was taking practical steps to bring merged districts in mainstream, adding more doctors are being appointed for health centres in the tribal districts to overcome the deficiency of staff besides provision of best healthcare in their own areas.

Taimur Salim said that Sehat Insaf Card are being given to each and every family in merged districts so that they could avail the medical facility.

He said that in education sector, Education for Every Girl (EFEG) programme would also be initiated in the merged districts for promotion of female education.

The minister said under Insaf Rozgar Scheme Rs800 million interest free loans would be given to as many as 3512 youth applicants to start their own business.

Taimur Salim also briefed the delegation about the special arrangements made at Torkham border to promote bilateral trade ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

